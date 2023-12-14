Katsimberis fraud trial drags on; developer accuses prosecutor, media of lying

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Property developer George Katsimberis was Wednesday accused of employing tactics to delay his fraud trial as his application for referral of the Constitutional Court dragged on before Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti.

Katsimberis is accused of building a showroom in Borrowdale without an approved plan.

The businessman has been making his application for a lengthy period and at one time asked for a Greek interpreter stating he did not understand English.

This was despite prior proceedings being done in English.

On Wednesday, Katsimberis accused prosecutor Michael Reza and the media of lying.

Reza hit back accusing Katsimberis of making “unending requests in a bid to delay his trial.”

Katsimberis also asked for his trial to be televised, saying his case has drawn national interest.

Katsembiris allegedly duped a local property developer, Ken Sharpe of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare.

According to the court papers, Katsimberis submitted his building plan to former building inspector Roy Nyabvure who is alleged to have been conniving to fraudulently approve it without circulating it to various departments.

The parties entered into a Joint Venture Agreement on June 7 2016.

It is alleged that they agreed to develop some land in Harare measuring 7.663 hectares.

“They also agreed they would build over 600 flats on the land.

“Among other things, Katsimberis was to pay US$759 000 and Parties were entitled to hold 50% shareholding each in the JVC,” the court heard.

Sharpe said Katsimberis delayed progress forcing him to step down.

This led to the present legal battle which has been dragging on for years.

After being arrested for fraud, Katsimberis is now seeking the Constitutional Court’s intervention to stop his trial, arguing that it has been unfairly conducted.