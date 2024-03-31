Lady Chevrons overcome Papua New Guinea in Twenty20 series opener

Spread This News

The Lady Chevrons began their three-match Twenty20 series with a resounding eight-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Despite dominating their opponents during their visit so far, Lady Chevrons coach Walter Chawaguta is likely to look at his girls’ performances over the next couple of games with a more analytical eye.

After all, the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers remain the end game and Papua New Guinea’s visit is an integral part of the preparations for the tournament next month.

Zimbabwe will join nine other nations for the global qualifiers scheduled for April 25-May 7 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

There, 10 teams from the regional qualifiers will slug it out for the remaining two slots for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

These are Thailand, UAE (Asia), Vanuatu (East Asia-Pacific), United States (Americas), Netherlands, Scotland (Europe), Uganda, Zimbabwe (Africa), Ireland and Sri Lanka (2023 T20 World Cup).

Chawaguta is, however, likely to be smiling as many of his senior players look to be taking turns to put their hands up and deliver match-winning performances.

And Saturday was no exception, as captain Mary-Anne Musonda’s half-century guided Zimbabwe to victory.

The skipper won the toss, put the visitors in to bat and let loose her bowlers, who restricted Papua New Guinea to 110 for four from their allotted 20 overs.

Josephine was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers as she took three wickets for 19 runs.

Nkomo, player of the match during the third and final One-Day International, removed the visitors’ openers for naught as she bowled out Sibona Jimmy and got the edge off Naomi Vare straight into Modester Mupachikwa’s hands behind the stumps.

Papua New Guinea did offer some resistance as, Tanya Ruma (47), PNG captain Brenda Tau (17) and Pauke Siaka’s unbeaten 33 runs off 32 balls brought some respectability to their total.— Sunday Mail.