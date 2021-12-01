Man (26) Killed In Beer Binge

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the death of a 26-year-old Kensington man who was killed in a mob attack during a beer drinking binge Sunday.

Thembani Ngwenya of Kensington plots along Gwanda Road died from excessive bleeding after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of artisanal miners during an undisclosed dispute.

Ngwenya is reported to have spent the fateful day drinking with a friend, Bekithemba Dube who is an artisanal miner.

It is alleged that an argument arose between the two friends, which degenerated in to a fist-fight.

Other gold panners allegedly joined in the fight, leading to the deceased suffering extensive injuries.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Dube. The other accomplices are still at large.

Ngwenya was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We are dealing with a case of sudden death where a 26-year-old male person died at Kensington shops. Investigations are underway,” said acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to desist from all forms of violence.