Mash West Agricultural Show 2023 preps gather steam

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the successful hosting of Mashonaland West Agricultural Show 2023 edition have gathered pace amid indicators more exhibitors are willing to take part in this year’s event.

The 76th edition of the annual event comes following successive years of COVID-19 disruptions, which saw the exhibition adopting hybrid format that included physical attendances and virtual proceedings.

Running under the theme “Adoption of Smart Farming: Going For Growth”, the event runs from July 26 to 29 at Chinhoyi Show Society Grounds.

Addressing the media Wednesday, Mashonaland West Show Society chairman, Godfrey Mavankeni expressed optimism this year’s edition will be bigger and better post COVID-19 challenges, which inhibited normal flow of business.

“So far, we have dispatched over 100 invoices for exhibition stands and the response has been very positive.

“We expect the show to be bigger and better considering that a normal business environment has returned after years of COVID-19 disruptions,” said Mavankeni.

He noted some big corporate players such as Liquid Telecoms return to participate at the show after years on the sidelines.

A business conference and networking cocktail will form part of the itinerary to give the event its real value as a corporate ideas exchange and interaction platform.

Also, a Namibian delegation from the Okavango Region will be in attendance for a reciprocal visit following a local team’s tour of the desert nation, last year.

Mavankeni said to spice it up, there will be an array of entertainment on the main arena which include drum majorettes, acrobatic displays and live stage performances by renowned local musicians.