MDC Alliance MP dies

By Anna Chibamu

GLEN VIEW North and MDC Alliance legislator Kennedy Dinar has died.

The MDC Alliance announced on twitter Thursday that the lawmaker died in the morning at Chitungwiza General Hospital after a short illness.

“The MDC Alliance is saddened to announce the passing on of Hon. Kennedy Dinar, MP for Glen View North at Chitungwiza General Hospital today after a short illness.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Dinar family on this untimely loss. We have lost a dedicated and loyal cadre,” read the statement by MDC Alliance.

The MP’s death comes barely a week after another former MDC MP Fanny Chirisa died.

Chirisa was a member of the National Executive Council (NEC).

In September, another MDC Alliance MP MP Miriam Mushayi (Kuwadzana constituency) also died.

Last month, another MDC Alliance proportional representation MP for Harare, Anna Muyambo died after suffering a stroke.