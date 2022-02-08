Mhona Uses International Forum To Project Zimbabwe As Prosperous

Spread This News

Mandipa Masenyama

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development minister, Felix Mhona says government is working towards the advancement of transport infrastructure in Zimbabwe.

He said this while addressing the Middle East and North Africa Transport Congress and Exhibition (MENA) currently underway in Dubai.

He said Zimbabwe has the possibility of becoming a prosperous and empowered middle society by 2030, based on Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision timeline.

“In November 2017 when the new dispensation was ushered in, my government launched vision 2030 to chart Zimbabwe’s new development trajectory. The vision reflects the collective aspirations and determination of the people of Zimbabwe to achieve a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030,” Mhona said.

He added that new frontiers of transformative public transport developments have risen in different sectors which include road transport infrastructure development, mass urban transport systems, bulk freight and passenger railway transport solutions, transport network inter-modalities, E-tolling and traffic management systems and smart ticketing.

Mhona highlighted how he is working closely with the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) in advancing the transport and infrastructural development in Zimbabwe.

“Working closely with my government’s department responsible for roads, ZINARA is exploring areas of cooperation towards the construction and refurbishment of toll gates, installation of cutting-edge software technologies for seamless revenue collection and passage through tolling,’’ said Mhona.

He also highlighted to other players that were there at the transport congress that Zimbabwe is free and open for business and urged fellow countries in the MENA region to partner with Zimbabwe in aiming for transport development.

“In line with our mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ let me therefore call upon our friend in the MENA region and its partners to visit Zimbabwe and be part of that indaba, as we work together in the spirit of mutual beneficial cooperation,” said Mhona.