Murowa Diamonds Donates US$40 000 To Zvishavane Covid-19 Taskforce, To Renovate Lundi Hospital 

By Ndatenda Njanike

MUROWA Diamonds this week donated a total of US$40 000 to the Zvishavane district Covid-19 Taskforce and also pledged to renovate Lundi Rural Hospital that is currently serving as an isolation centre.

Handing over the funds and personal protective equipment to the taskforce, Murowa Diamonds general manager, Masimba Nyamhunga said his company believed that in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, it was necessary to partner with the government and other stakeholders to fight and contain the spread of the virus.

Murowa Diamonds, which operates in Zvishavane was also committed to being a key partner in the development of the district.

“In times like these, it is imperative that we play our part in partnering with the government and other stakeholders to fight and contain the Covid-19 virus,” said Nyamhunga.

“As a company, we are aware of the expectations our stakeholders have and are committed to continue to be a key partner in the development of the district and country at large.”

Murowa Diamonds is also sponsoring a radio awareness programme to educate and inform artisanal and small scale miners including local communities on how to be part of the Covid-19 fight.

“We recently sponsored an awareness radio programme to educate artisanal and small scale miners (ASMs) and communities on the Covid-19 virus.”

Zvishavane district medical officer and head of the Covid-19 Taskforce in the district, Tapiwa Maurayi welcomed the donation and the Murowa Diamonds pledge to refurbish Lundi hospital.

“On behalf of the taskforce, I would like to thank Murowa Diamonds for the donation. We would love to thank them also for the commitment to refurbish one of our isolation centres which is the Lundi Rural Hospital,” said Maurayi.

“We promise them to do our best to fight this Covid-19 as a district and as a country at large.”