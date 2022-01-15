Mutare Runs Dry

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva

MUTARE City council Friday urged residents and stakeholders to prepare for water shortages in some parts of the eastern border town due to refurbishments currently being conducted at its water treatment plant.

In an update, the border town authority said the repair works being conducted at a water treatment plant at Odzani Waterworks would result in water shortages across the city.

“Residents and stakeholders are being advised that there is a possibility of low water pressure in some areas and that will automatically lead to water disruption and some experiencing water shortages,” reads part of Mutare City’s update.

However, the local authority was silent on the date when repair works will be completed at Odzani Waterworks.

With effect from January 1 this year, Mutare City introduced new miscellaneous charges in a move purported to be in line with its 2022 budget.

The charges were passed through a council resolution under the confines of Urban Council’s Act Chapter 29.15 Section 219.