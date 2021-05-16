Prominent Chegutu Businessman Plunges Car Into River In Shock Suicide

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Chegutu community is in shock following the sudden death Friday of prominent businessman Philemon Mashinge, who is said to have committed suicide by plunging his car off Mupfure River bridge.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which is still under investigation.

“Yes, police received a report of suspected suicide to the effect that a male adult drove his car off a river bridge.

“It is said his hands were tied to the steering wheel. We are still investigating the matter and will provide details when we are done,” said Nyathi.

The Chegutu rumour mill was awash with varied versions of what pushed the well-known figure to tragically end his life.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said Mashinge, who owned a freight company, Flightcare Logistics, committed suicide after failing to handle mounting pressure from accumulating debts.

The entrepreneur was also chief buyer at Zimplats where he was reportedly under probe on allegations of corruption.

“He had just been suspended at Zimplats to pave way for investigations. As the chief buyer there, Mashinge was allegedly involved in shady dealings that were now under scrutiny.

“In order to avoid embarrassment and an unceremonious exit from his job, he had tendered his resignation and was serving the final notice month, but the issues kept haunting him.

“This could have pushed him to kill himself,” said another source.

It could not be immediately established whether Mashinge left behind a suicide note explaining why he decided to take his own life.

Mourners are gathered at the late businessman’s Hinton suburb residence.