SHOWBIZ: Whats happening this weekend?

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country.

FRIDAY:

HARARE: A South African duo ‘Black Diamond’ will be performing at Pabloz VIP Lounge at Sam Levy Village in Borrowdale.

BULAWAYO: Kae Chaps will be hosted at Theatre-ln-Park for a musical show dubbed ‘Jazz and Soul Night’ from 6pm to 10 pm.

SATURDAY:

HARARE: Winky-D and the Vigilance Band supported by Jah Signal, Jah Master, Dj Smartex Dj Laxy and MC Fidodo will be performing live at Dam View in Chitungwiza at 2pm

GWANDA: Black Diamond will be performing for yet another show at Shisanyama Eyadini.

SUNDAY

BULAWAYO: South African word smith Sjava and AmaPiano artistes Sir Trill and Felo Le Tee will be performing at the City of Kings for a Summer Block Party at Eyadini.

BEITBRIDGE: Black Diamond will proceed to Beitbridge for one more show.