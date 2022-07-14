Tendai Chatara ruled out of rest of T20 World Cup Qualifier with collarbone fracture

Spread This News

Zimbabwe seamer Tendai Chatara has been sidelined from the rest of the T20 World Cup Qualifier after he suffered a collarbone fracture during the group-stage fixture against Jersey on Tuesday.

Chatara, who bowled only three overs in that game, which Zimbabwe won by 23 runs, sustained the injury when he landed on his right shoulder while fielding. According to a Zimbabwe Cricket release, Chatara is expected to be out of action for at least two months. This means he could also miss Zimbabwe’s home series against Bangladesh, which begins with the first T20I in Harare on July 30, and the ODI tour of Australia, which starts on August 28.

In the injury-enforced absence of Chatara, batting allrounder Tony Munyonga has been called up to the squad that is in action at the T20 World Cup Qualifier. Munyonga has played nine T20Is so far, scoring 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 108.51.

Chatara has a history of injuries, having fractured his left leg in 2015, then suffering an ankle injury in 2016, and hurting his quadriceps muscle more recently in 2018. His absence is a significant blow to Zimbabwe’s attack although they have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Qualifier. He is Zimbabwe’s top wicket-taker in T20Is, with 47 strikes at an average of 22.97 and an economy rate of 7.34.

The two finalists of the ongoing tournament will qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin later this year in October.