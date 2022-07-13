Zanu PF accuses opposition parties of attempts to rig 2023 polls, writes to ZEC

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

IN a surprise turn of events, ruling ZANU PF has accused opposition political parties of fraudulent activities during voter registration processes in attempts to rig next year’s elections.

The party, according to its Masvingo youth league secretary Charles Munganasa, has already written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) airing its grievances.

Munganasa, who was addressing journalists during a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) press club discussion in Masvingo, Tuesday, accused unnamed opposition political parties of busing rural supporters to urban areas.

“As the ruling party we have registered our concerns with ZEC because the opposition was doing voter fraud since 2018. They were busing people from rural areas registering them in urban areas where you can find over 10 people registered under the same address because they know that rural communities are our stronghold,” said Munganasa.

Munganasa was however quick to say, despite the allegations, Zanu PF was going to win at next year’s polls.

He added: “Zanu PF is always ready for elections regardless of any plans by our detractors. We have been winning elections since the 90s and we will always win.”

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Masvingo spokesperson Dereck Charamba distanced his party from Munganasa’s claims, arguing they were new in the electoral field and knew nothing.

“We are a new political outfit which respects the constitution. Our party has just participated in by-elections not general elections, we can’t be implicated into things we don’t know about,” said Charamba.

So far, just over 5.8 million people have registered to vote.

Zanu PF is targeting five million votes while the Nelson Chamisa led CCC is eyeing six million.