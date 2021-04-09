Zapu To Decide On SK Moyo, Mathema’s Fate On Parly Recalls Saturday

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU will Saturday hold a crunch National People’s Council (NPC) meeting where the recalling from Parliament of former senior party members who are now Zanu PF MPs will be top on the agenda.

On December 22 1987, late former Zapu president and vice president of Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo signed a unity accord agreement with also late former state president Robert Mugabe to form what then became Zanu PF.

The unity accord is widely credited for ending fierce hostilities in the western regions of the country where an estimated 20 000 people were butchered by the military at the behest of the government.

However, the unity accord ended in 2008 when the late Dumiso Dabengwa and other former Zapu cadres pulled out of Zanu PF and revived Zapu.

The group cited the reasons for the pullout as due to violence and marginalisation.

However, some former Zapu senior officials like Simon Khaya Moyo, Cain Mathema and Sithembiso Nyoni remained in the party.

Moyo is the current Zanu PF national spokesperson with Mathema serving as Education Minister and Nyoni as the Small Enterprises Minister.

Zapu party sources told NewZimbabwe.com the NPC, which is Zapu’s highest decision making organ in between congress, was going to endorse the recalls Saturday.

The meeting will be held in Bulawayo.

“The issue of recalling of former Zapu members from Parliament has generated a lot of debate both within and outside Zapu structures. As you might be aware, the National Executive Committee discussed this issue during its last meeting,” one of the sources said.

“It was realised the recalls needed the approval of the NPC and hence the organ will make the finality on Saturday,” the senior Zapu official who refused to be named for fear of victimisation, said.

He added there was a general agreement in the party that all former Zapu members who are sitting MPs should be recalled.

“The generality of all Zapu structures seems to be in agreement with the move. Of course, there are one or two leaders who are against the move, but Zapu is a democratic party and whatever the majority says regarding that issue on Saturday will carry the day,” said another source.

The sources said the NPC will also discuss the party’s forthcoming elective congress which has been slated for this month-end.

The sources said the party’s southern region provinces have suggested to postpone the congress indefinitely citing Covid-19 restrictions still in place.

“There is a proposal from southern region provinces to postpone the congress indefinitely. They are also arguing that most members are busy in the fields harvesting their crops. All these issues will be discussed at the meeting,” said the source.

The party’s spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa’s mobile phone was not answered but the party’s southern region communications director Patrick Ndlovu confirmed the meeting.

“I can confirm that our NPC is meeting this Saturday. While I may not be privy to their agenda, I can confirm the provinces are going to make and adopt a number of contentious resolutions. We will issue a statement after the meeting,” said Ndlovu.