Zim set to host Africa’s Finance Ministers

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE is set to host the continent’s Finance Ministers during the 56th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference scheduled to take place next month.

The high-level event will see the continent’s Treasury bosses coming together to proffer development-related solutions for sustainable growth.

In an update Tuesday, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube said plans for the event had reached an advanced stage.

“The government of the Republic of Zimbabwe will have the privilege of hosting the 56th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls from the 28th of February to the 5thof March 2024,” he said.

The Conference of Ministers (Com24) will run under the theme “Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa; Imperatives, Opportunities and Policy Options,”

“The theme aptly captures the challenges facing the continent in terms of accessing adequate and timely resources to finance the transition towards green economies and the negative impacts on economies arising from climate change, pandemics, growing debt levels and conflicts among others,” said Ncube.

He said beyond the statutory matters of ECA, the Conference will facilitate dialogue and exchange of views by experts and African Ministers responsible for Finance Planning and Economic Development as well as Governors of Central Banks on these pertinent issues for the development agenda of Africa.

A high-profile global thought – leader will present on the topic of “Artificial Intelligence and Economic Development in Africa”

The event will consist of technical deliberations by a Committee of Experts on the theme and Statutory issues during the first three days, followed by the Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development during the last two days.

Ncube said in preparation for the Conference, the government has consulted Inter-Ministerial Technical Sub-Committees drawn from various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies working closely with the UNECA Secretariat, to lead the coordination of the various aspects of the Conference.

“The event is part of the government’s contribution as a member of the United Nations family and also presents an opportunity to market the country globally as we pursue our Engagement and Re-engagement drive with the International Community,” added UNECA.