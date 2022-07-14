Zimbabwe defeat USA to set up semi-final clash against PNG

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

All-rounder Sikandar Raza and spinner Wellington Masakadza ensured Zimbabwe maintained their unbeaten record in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier after securing a convincing 46-run victory over the USA at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday

The result meant the Chevrons, who earlier this week defeated Singapore and Jersey in their other Group A matches, finished top of their pool to set up a semi-final clash against Pool B runners-up Papua New Guinea on Friday.

USA, who finished second behind Zimbabwe in the group, will face Group B leaders Netherlands in the other semi-final.

The winners of tomorrow’s semi-finals will qualify for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup to be in Australia regardless of the result of the qualifier final on Sunday.

Zimbabwe went into Thursday’s match against USA desperate to avoid any slip-ups and Raza provided the hosts with the ideal platform after winning the toss and electing to bat.

The veteran middle-order batsman hammered a magnificent 82 not out off 40 balls, including five sixes and seven fours, while Sean Williams (37) and Regis Chakabva (31) were also in good form.

After posting a challenging score of 185 for six in their allotted 20 overs, Zimbabwe would have been confident of defending their total.

However, the USA appeared determined to cause an upset with opener, Steven Taylor, smashing a 46 laced with a six and five fours, taking his total from three group matches to 205 runs.

Zimbabwe needed the heroics of off-spinner Masakadza as he claimed an impressive four wickets for 11 in three overs to restrict the Americans to 139 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.

Scores in brief

Zimbabwe – 185-6 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 82*, Sean Williams 37, Regis Chakabva 31; Nisarg Patel 2/24, Aaron Jones 2/37, Saurabh Netravalkar 1/27)

USA – 139-8 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 46, Nisarg Patel 24*, Marty Kain 18; Wellington Masakadza 4/11, Luke Jongwe 1/9, Sean Williams 1/11)