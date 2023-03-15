Zimbabwe’s Jefferies lands full season NorthWest AMR drive following shootout

Spread This News

By sportscar365.com

Axcil Jefferies has been confirmed as the final driver in NorthWest AMR’s lineup for the FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean, who tested the team’s Aston Martin Vantage GTE alongside Thomas Merrill in last weekend’s Prologue pre-season test at Sebring International Raceway, joins the previously confirmed Paul Dalla Lana and Nicki Thiim in the GTE-Am squad.

Both Jefferies and Merrill were nearly equal on best laps during the two-day test, with both setting times in the high 2:00-range.

It will mark the Silver-rated driver’s first full WEC campaign after making his series debut in a Porsche 911 RSR-19 in 2021.

He went on to test the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in last year’s Bahrain Rookie Test, although that seat went to Nico Varrone.

In a post on Instagram, Jefferies said: “Honored and proud to announce that I will be driving for NorthWest AMR in the Aston Martin GTE competing in the World Endurance Championship alongside Paul Dalla Lana and Nicki Thiim.

“Still pinching myself that we will be going to Le Mans this year.”