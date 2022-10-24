Zimbabwe’s T20 World Cup game against SA abandoned due to rain

Zimbabwe players huddle during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S eagerly awaited ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match against neighbours South Africa was called off Monday after multiple rain interruptions at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first in their first-ever match at the T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe recovered from a top-order batting collapse to post a competitive 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-overs-a-side.

The Chevrons lost a flurry of early wickets as they slumped to 12 for three inside three following the dismissals of openers Craig Ervine (2) and Regis Chakabva (8)as well as Zimbabwe’s dangerman Sikandar Raza for a duck.

Sean Williams was run out for one in the next over before a 53-run partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Milton Shumba ensured Zimbabwe posted a decent total on the board despite their early struggles.

Madhevere top-scored with an unbeaten 35 off 17 while Shumba added 18 before being dismissed off the last ball of the innings.

Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman, Quinton de Kock led South Africa’s chase superbly, smashing 47 off 18 balls as he threatened to single-handedly deliver victory for his team.

The Proteas were 51 for no loss in 3 overs before rain spoiled their party and ensured a share of the points on offer.

Zimbabwe will play Pakistan in their next Super 12 match in Perth Thursday, while South Africa face Bangladesh, who kicked off the tournament with a laboured 9 run win over the Netherlands in an earlier game Monday.