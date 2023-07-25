ZIMFEST LIVE: Diaspora Insurance in full force at UK’s premier showbiz event; artist line-up features top acts

Spread This News

UK Correspondent

UK: DIASPORA Insurance will be out in full force this weekend as Zimfest Live, now in its 24th year, returns for a two-day extravaganza at its traditional Hertfordshire Showgrounds in St Albans.

According to organisers, Zimdancehall star Killer T, who last appeared at the festival in 2018, will return as one of the main acts, joined by the likes of Tocky Vibes, Baba Harare and Freeman HKD Boss.

Adding to the stellar line-up, Feli Nandi and Berita, will make their debut appearances in addition to Holy 10 and Kae Chaps.

From South Africa, ‘queen of Amapiano’ Sha Sha, will headline the festival’s DJ arena which has become a main attraction for festival goers over the years.

Diaspora Insurance is one of the main sponsors of this year’s event and will be out in full force at the Hertfordshire Showgrounds over the two days.

The company will have a team of staff engaging with existing and prospective clients, showcasing its products and services including the flagship Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, a guaranteed acceptance policy which does not require any medicals and pays out immediately in hard currencies (USD, Euro, £ Sterling) anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Zimfest organisers Redcliff Management, said: “At the heart of the festival is the community, music, art, culture, and dance.

“Over the years, we have made every effort to combine all these elements and showcase what Southern Africa has to offer.

“The UK has one of the best music scenes in the world. Promoting local and international artists is something that we are passionate about and what the festival is known for.

“Working with our sponsors and stakeholders is central to this initiative and a testament to our commitment to empowering every artist we have chosen this year.”

And commenting ahead of her debut performance, Shasha said, “I am excited to be performing at Zimfest Live later this month.

“As one of the largest southern African festivals in the UK, the chance to perform and be part of this ever-growing music community will be momentous.”

She added; “I really wanted to be a part of the festival this year and when the opportunity came about, it felt right.

“Festivals are a really good way to bring people together but more importantly, are a platform for us as musicians and performers, where we get to celebrate the power of music with our fanbase.”

Meanwhile, organisers have encouraged attendees to plan their journey ahead of time as traffic delays are likely getting to the venue during peak hours and after the event.