14 More Returning Zimbos Test Covid-19 Positive As Cases Shoot To 279

By Staff Reporter

CONFIRMED cases of Covid-19 Saturday rose to 279 after 14 more Zimbabweans returning from South Africa tested positive.

The Ministry of Health said the 14 patients were all in isolation.

“Fourteen cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Saturday). They are all returnees from South Africa and all are isolated,” the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 279, recovered 33, active cases 242, and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.”

South Africa is home to over three million Zimbabweans.