Cryptocurrency markets remain wildly volatile and speculative. Never invest more than you can afford to lose, always do your research. However, the market is ever-evolving.

Here are my top 6 picks for the cryptocurrencies to buy now across various categories:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Look, I have to kick this off with the currency that started it all – Bitcoin. While it may no longer be the flashiest pick in a world of thousands of altcoin projects, BTC remains the premier “store of value” and the hardest form of global digital money to bet on.

Despite its relative technological simplicity compared to newer blockchains, Bitcoin’s decade-plus of unshakable uptime, unbreakable decentralization, and growing status as a legitimate inflation hedge makes it a core holding in any crypto portfolio.

Thanks to its fixed supply cap of only 21 million coins and eroding hoarding habits post-halving event cycles, the pitch for Bitcoin as a pristine, scarce asset keeps strengthening alongside each adoption wave.

Ethereum (ETH)

What Bitcoin is to digital scarcity and store of value propositions, Ethereum has become to powering real-world blockchain utility and operations at scale.

As the pioneer of smart contract functionality and decentralized applications built directly onto blockchain networks, Ethereum has blossomed into the core development platform for not just DeFi (decentralized finance), but also NFTs, crypto gaming, DAO operations, and beyond.

Ether gives the Ethereum network its economic bandwidth and serves as the gas to power smart contract executions. Considering the endless innovation happening in DeFi, tokenization, and digitized economic primitives, it’s hard to see Ethereum’s dominance slipping.

Solana (SOL)

While Ethereum may be the veteran king of DeFi and app development, I also have to shout out one of the fastest-growing “Ethereum killer” contenders looking to eat its lunch: Solana.

Multiple billion-dollar DeFi platforms like Serum have made Solana their home in recent years, with developers drawn to its technical advantages over Ethereum’s slower, more expensive rails. Solana also already has multiple crypto mobile remittance services and “self-custodial” wallet apps providing access for underbanked populations globally.

It remains to be seen whether Solana can overcome Ethereum’s immense network effect advantage and first-mover status. But the Solana ecosystem’s rapid growth, technical prowess, and community energy signal a very credible contender coming for the throne of decentralized development.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Speaking of high-speed, low-cost, Ethereum-alternative blockchains for DeFi and dApp building, I’d be remiss not to mention Avalanche’s AVAX token among my top cryptocurrency picks.

Building on advancements in novel consensus mechanisms like Proof-of-Stake and perpetual software incentives, Avalanche has emerged as another leading “Internet of Blockchains” eco-dreadful system catalyzing growth in decentralized trading, lending, borrowing, and smart contract utility.

Major DeFi protocols like Aave, Curve, and SushiSwap decentralized exchanges have all recently expanded to build on Avalanche’s interoperable network of subnet blockchains. The ecosystem is further boosted by a robust Avalanche Bridge helping seamlessly shuffle assets between Ethereum, Polygon, and other chains.

Algorand (ALGO)

For my next pick, I’m shouting out the ultra-scalable, hyper-efficient Layer-1 protocol Algorand for all my fellow green crypto enthusiasts out there.

Building on pioneering research into pure proof-of-stake consensus algorithms at MIT, Algorand’s network can consistently finalize transactions in under 5 seconds with near-negligible fees. Even better, its novel blockchain design requires only a tiny fraction of Proof-of-Work mining’s intensive energy consumption and physical hardware to validate transactions.

Projects like the official EURO stablecoin EUROC, institutional banking rails from IDEX, and partnerships with statewide digital identity systems have already bet on Algorand’s revolutionary capabilities at the systems level. This makes ALGO a prime token to get exposure to blockchains evolving from just DeFi to larger institutional adoption.

Apecoin (APE)

Last but certainly not least, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention at least one cheeky cryptocurrency embodying the cultural fervor surrounding NFTs and decentralized media projects – enter Apecoin!

Launched in early 2022, the Ethereum-powered governance token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has quickly risen among the cream of crypto’s meme coin crop. Beyond just capitalizing on explosive BAYC jpeg hype, APE represents an ambitious attempt at building a first-of-its-kind decentralized multimedia franchise and metaverse.

APE owners can vote on governing the development of games, events, merch, and services associated with the Bored Ape brand. It’s essentially a social token giving holders a direct economic stake in the brand’s highs and lows.

While probably the riskiest pick of the bunch from a pure crypto fundamentals perspective, this cheeky meme coin is undoubtedly here to stay as an avatar for decentralized culture.

In Conclusion

To sum it up, I simply encourage everyone to at the very least start developing a crypto and strategy for gaining at least some exposure. The digitization of money and internet-native economies is already here.