‘A Giant Has Fallen’ – Actor Menzi Ngubane Has Died

Spread This News











TimesLIVE

MZANZI is in mourning after the death of veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, with social media flooded with tributes on Saturday evening.

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed Ngubane’s death to TshisaLIVE on Saturday. He said the family was in shock and would soon release a statement.

Details around the death are unknown.

A social media account bearing Ngubane’s name also shared his picture and a brief caption that read, “A giant has fallen”.

The star was rushed to hospital in 2012 with organ failure. He underwent a kidney transplant in 2014.

The star lit up screens for several decades, starring in popular SABC1 soapie Generations as Sbusiso Dhlomo, and most recently as Judas in Isibaya.

Menzi’s death sent shock-waves across the country and led to an outpouring of emotion on social media.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Thapelo Mokoena and Master KG were among those who paid tribute to the star.