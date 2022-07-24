Actor, playwright and director Mncedisi Shabangu passes on

Spread This News

By SABC News

South African actor, playwright and theatre director, Mncedisi Shabangu, has died. His family has confirmed that he died on Sunday morning after complaining of chest pains.

Fifty-three-year-old Shabangu was best known for his roles in television programmes ‘Rhythm City’, ‘Home Sweet Home’ and ‘The Lab’.

Joburg Theatre mourns the passing of #Mncedisi Shabangu. May his art live forever on our stages.🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/Z1zs8wzzMf — Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) July 24, 2022

His brother, Mthokozisi, says the actor died at a local clinic after complaining of feeling unwell.

“He was sick and later we took him to the clinic and he was certified dead after that. It was not a long illness. He just complained about his chest.”