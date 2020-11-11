Africa: Coronavirus cases top 1.8M, deaths near 44,500

More than 1.5M COVID-19 patients have also recovered across continent, according to Africa CDC

Africa’s coronavirus cases to date now total over 1.8 million, according to the latest figures released weekend.

At least 44,471 people have died from the virus across the continent, while nearly 1.5 million more have recovered, data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) showed.

By region, Southern Africa has 820,036 confirmed cases, North Africa 556,510, East Africa 224,614, West Africa 193,145, and Central Africa has 61,091.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the continent, with a total of 734,175 cases to date, including 675,593 recoveries and 19,749 deaths.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to key health services on the continent, raising fears that some of Africa’s main health problems will worsen.

WHO Africa said it has advised countries on how to ensure continuity of other essential health services by optimizing parameters of service delivery, redistributing resources for health workers, and proposing ways to ensure the continuous supply of drugs and other required goods.