Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 1,1 million

Africa News

As of August 18, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached has reached 1,128,061.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 25,898 and recoveries 846,102.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 589,886, with deaths numbering 11,982. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (96,590), Nigeria (49,485), Algeria (39,025), and Ghana (42,653).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.