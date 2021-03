Spread This News











As of March 30, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,193,082 while over 6,423,351 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 112,227 and 3,778,956 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases – 1,545,979 – and 52,710 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (494,756 ), Tunisia (251,169 ), Ethiopia (202,545), Egypt (200,739) and Nigeria (162,641).