African 2026 World Cup Qualifying Fixtures

Although the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still years away, the African qualifiers are set to begin soon. The next World Cup will be held in three locations for the first time in history – the US, Canada, and Mexico. CAF has secured 9 slots for African teams who will battle it out for a chance to play on the global stage. Below, we review the African 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification schedule and fixtures.
New Qualification Format
Nine CAF teams will make it to the World Cup. This is a change from the previous five, which means local and international betting sites have to update their betting lines even as the CAF adjusts its qualification format. The CAF announced this new format on May 19 this year. Now, participating teams will be drawn into nine groups of six teams, with each group winner qualifying directly for the World Cup.
Draw and Groups
On July 13, the CAF performed the draw for the qualifications in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. All 54 CAF football associations will be represented, and the teams will be divided into the following groups:
- Group I: Chad, Comoros, CAR, Madagascar, Ghana, Mali
- Group H: Sao Tome and Principe, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia
- Group G: Somalia, Botswana, Mozambique, Uganda, Guinea, Algeria
- Group F: Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia, Kenya, Gabon, Ivory Coast
- Group E: Eritrea, Niger, Tanzania, Congo, Zambia, Morocco
- Group D: Mauritius, Eswatini, Libya, Angola, Cape Verde, Cameroon
- Group C: Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Benin, South Africa, Nigeria
- Group B: South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Mauritania, DR Congo, Senegal
- Group A: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Egypt
Schedule
The qualifiers will be held across 10 match days with some combined dates for the playoff semifinals and finals. The closest dates to look forward to are:
Matchday One: Nov. 13-21, 2023
- Group I: Comoros Vs. Central African Republic, Ghana Vs. Madagascar, Mali Vs. Chad
- Group H: Liberia Vs. Malawi, Equatorial Guinea Vs. Namibia, Tunisia Vs. Sao Tome e Principe
- Group G: Botswana Vs. Mozambique, Guinea Vs. Uganda, Algeria Vs. Somalia
- Group F: Burundi Vs. Gambia, Gabon Vs. Kenya, Ivory Coast Vs. Seychelles
- Group E: Niger Vs. Tanzania, Zambia Vs. Congo Brazzaville, Morocco Vs. Eritrea
- Group D: Eswatini Vs. Libya, Cape Verde Vs. Angola, Cameroon Vs. Mauritius
- Group C: Rwanda Vs. Zimbabwe, South Africa Vs. Benin, Nigeria Vs. Lesotho
- Group B: Sudan Vs. Togo, Senegal Vs. South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo Vs. Mauritania,
- Group A: Ethiopia Vs. Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso Vs. Guinea-Bissau, Egypt Vs. Djibouti
Matchday Two: Nov. 13-21, 2023
- Group I: Chad Vs. Madagascar, Comoros Vs. Ghana, CAR Vs. Mali
- Group H: Sao Tome Vs. Namibia, Liberia Vs. E. Guinea, Malawi Vs. Tunisia
- Group G: Somalia Vs. Uganda, Botswana Vs. Guinea, Mozambique Vs. Algeria
- Group F: Seychelles Vs. Kenya, Burundi Vs. Gabon, Gambia Vs. I. Coast
- Group E: Eritrea Vs. Congo, Niger Vs. Zambia, Tanzania Vs. Morocco
- Group D: Mauritius Vs. Angola, Eswatini Vs. Cape Verde, Libya Vs. Cameroon
- Group C: Lesotho Vs. Benin, Rwanda Vs. S. Africa, Zimbabwe Vs. Nigeria
- Group B: S. Sudan Vs. Mauritania, Sudan Vs. DR Congo, Togo Vs. Senegal
- Group A: Djibouti Vs. G. Bissau, Ethiopia Vs. B. Faso, S. Leone Vs. Egypt
Wrapping Up
The African (CAF) qualification campaign will kick off in November and set the stage for the 54 participating countries to compete for the 9 World Cup slots. Meanwhile, Morocco’s run in the 2022 World Cup has revitalized enough hope on the continent for a real shot at the trophy.