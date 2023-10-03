African 2026 World Cup Qualifying Fixtures

Spread This News

Although the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still years away, the African qualifiers are set to begin soon. The next World Cup will be held in three locations for the first time in history – the US, Canada, and Mexico. CAF has secured 9 slots for African teams who will battle it out for a chance to play on the global stage. Below, we review the African 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification schedule and fixtures.

New Qualification Format

Nine CAF teams will make it to the World Cup. This is a change from the previous five, which means local and international betting sites have to update their betting lines even as the CAF adjusts its qualification format. The CAF announced this new format on May 19 this year. Now, participating teams will be drawn into nine groups of six teams, with each group winner qualifying directly for the World Cup.

Draw and Groups

On July 13, the CAF performed the draw for the qualifications in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. All 54 CAF football associations will be represented, and the teams will be divided into the following groups:

Group I: Chad, Comoros, CAR, Madagascar, Ghana, Mali Group H: Sao Tome and Principe, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia Group G: Somalia, Botswana, Mozambique, Uganda, Guinea, Algeria Group F: Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia, Kenya, Gabon, Ivory Coast Group E: Eritrea, Niger, Tanzania, Congo, Zambia, Morocco Group D: Mauritius, Eswatini, Libya, Angola, Cape Verde, Cameroon Group C: Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Benin, South Africa, Nigeria Group B: South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Mauritania, DR Congo, Senegal Group A: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Egypt

Schedule

The qualifiers will be held across 10 match days with some combined dates for the playoff semifinals and finals. The closest dates to look forward to are:

Matchday One: Nov. 13-21, 2023

Group I: Comoros Vs. Central African Republic, Ghana Vs. Madagascar, Mali Vs. Chad Group H: Liberia Vs. Malawi, Equatorial Guinea Vs. Namibia, Tunisia Vs. Sao Tome e Principe Group G: Botswana Vs. Mozambique, Guinea Vs. Uganda, Algeria Vs. Somalia Group F: Burundi Vs. Gambia, Gabon Vs. Kenya, Ivory Coast Vs. Seychelles Group E: Niger Vs. Tanzania, Zambia Vs. Congo Brazzaville, Morocco Vs. Eritrea Group D: Eswatini Vs. Libya, Cape Verde Vs. Angola, Cameroon Vs. Mauritius Group C: Rwanda Vs. Zimbabwe, South Africa Vs. Benin, Nigeria Vs. Lesotho Group B: Sudan Vs. Togo, Senegal Vs. South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo Vs. Mauritania, Group A: Ethiopia Vs. Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso Vs. Guinea-Bissau, Egypt Vs. Djibouti

Matchday Two: Nov. 13-21, 2023

Group I: Chad Vs. Madagascar, Comoros Vs. Ghana, CAR Vs. Mali Group H: Sao Tome Vs. Namibia, Liberia Vs. E. Guinea, Malawi Vs. Tunisia Group G: Somalia Vs. Uganda, Botswana Vs. Guinea, Mozambique Vs. Algeria Group F: Seychelles Vs. Kenya, Burundi Vs. Gabon, Gambia Vs. I. Coast Group E: Eritrea Vs. Congo, Niger Vs. Zambia, Tanzania Vs. Morocco Group D: Mauritius Vs. Angola, Eswatini Vs. Cape Verde, Libya Vs. Cameroon Group C: Lesotho Vs. Benin, Rwanda Vs. S. Africa, Zimbabwe Vs. Nigeria Group B: S. Sudan Vs. Mauritania, Sudan Vs. DR Congo, Togo Vs. Senegal Group A: Djibouti Vs. G. Bissau, Ethiopia Vs. B. Faso, S. Leone Vs. Egypt

Wrapping Up

The African (CAF) qualification campaign will kick off in November and set the stage for the 54 participating countries to compete for the 9 World Cup slots. Meanwhile, Morocco’s run in the 2022 World Cup has revitalized enough hope on the continent for a real shot at the trophy.