Another UK based Zim nurse dies from Covid-19

By Staff Reporter

Jane Mary Jongwe, a United Kingdom based Zimbabwean nurse, has died of Covid-19, becoming another sad statistic to the growing number of Zimbabwean health professionals working in the British health sector who have succumbed to the disease.

Jongwe reportedly died Sunday in Birmingham.

She used to go to Zimbabwe Anglican Church, Birmingham in UK.

Her death follows those of many Zimbabwean health expatriates who have died in the line of duty during the fight against Covid-19 in the UK, one of the world territories worst affected by the pandemic.

The Zimbabwean embassy to Britain reported this past week that 29 locals had succumbed to Covid-19 in that country.

More continue to die.