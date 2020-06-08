Apostle Chiwenga Calls Passion Java A Failure

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

APOSTLE Chiwenga has resumed his feud with socialite and controversial preacher, Passion Java, calling the latter a failure.

Apostle Chiwenga, known for his controversial videos on social media, said Java was being unintelligent and rich through his wife’s money.

“I don’t envy or respect you (Java),” Chiwenga said in a video that has been circulating on social media.

“You failed to manage your own personal life.”

He attacked Java for divorcing his wife, telling the showy preacher the act was “unbiblical”.

Java, known for dissing other people especially the poor, is yet to respond to the insults.