Apostle Chiwenga’s Accident, A Planned Attack – Church

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

APOSTLE Talent Chiwenga, who recently survived a car accident near Norton Monday, has issued a statement assuring his followers that he is well and recovering.

However, his church, Jesus Revelation Ministries, has claimed the accident was a planned attack who was recently described by the State as a “rabid Harare First Street preacher”.

Apostle Chiwenga’s Land Rover Discovery 4 was involved in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz sedan early this week.

Two people in the Mercedes Benz died while another was critically injured. However, the identities of the dead and injured have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Jesus Revelation Ministries said Chiwenga and tow other people he was travelling with were in “stable condition”.

The statement said the cause of the car accident was unknown but was a “well-calculated intentional plan to murder Apostle Chiwenga in a brutal car crash.”

“We haven’t gotten the details yet pertaining to the causes of the accident but what we confirmed is that all the brethren involved were urgently ferried to medical centres for treatment,” the statement reads.

“As Jesus Revelation Ministries, we are not surprised by the developments of this planned murder as preempted in the public statement by Apostle T F Chiwenga exposing an operation by the government to abduct and murder him.”

“We seek to notify the whole family of Jesus Revelation Ministries in Zimbabwe and abroad, the Nation of Zimbabwe at large, and the whole world in general, that Apostle T F Chiwenga and the two brethren were involved in a car accident on 13 July 2020 at around 1930 hours while travelling from Harare along Bulawayo road.

“The evidence on the scene shows a dismal collision steered by the driver of the Mercedes Benz which was travelling against the one-way traffic in the highway. Apostle T F Chiwenga was quickly taken from the scene of the accident and rushed to the hospital by a well-wisher.

“After receiving information about the accident, we tasked a team to visit the scene and came up with details of what could have probably transpired,” the statement added.

Last month, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe accused Chiwenga, the media, civic society and social media activists of working with some diplomatic missions accredited to Harare to peddle falsehoods on Zimbabwe.

Kazembe went on to describe Chiwenga as “a self-styled rabid anti-government Harare First Street preacher.”