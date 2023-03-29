Australia-based Tkay Maidza’s song featured in new 2023 Apple AirPods Pro commercial

Spread This News

By auralcrave.com

You know it already: whenever Apple releases a new commercial, there is undoubtedly some interesting song to discover. Especially if it comes to their Airpods. In 2022 the Internet went crazy for Harry Styles and the silhouette ad.

In 2023, another reason sent the fans to heaven: an exciting commercial explaining the noise-canceling power of the AiPods Pro, with heavy objects fluctuating in the air, and a cover version of Where Is My Mind? in the background: let’s discover everything in this article.

You can watch the 2023 Apple AirPods Pro commercial with the song Where Is My Mind? here on Youtube.

The song featured in the 2023 Apple AirPods Pro commercial is Where Is My Mind? by Tkay Maidza. You can listen to the song in full streaming below.

Tkay Maidza is an Australian singer, songwriter, and rapper, originally born in Zimbabwe. She first gained attention with her debut single Brontosaurus in 2013.

Maidza’s music is a blend of hip-hop, pop, and electronic influences, and her unique style and energetic live performances have garnered critical acclaim. She has also been involved in fashion and modeling, and has been recognized as a style icon. She is known for her bold and colorful fashion choices and has been featured in campaigns for brands such as Nike.

Where Is My Mind? is her cover of the classic alternative rock hit released by Pixies in 1988. A song that has been featured in numerous films, TV shows, and commercials over the years

The song’s lyrics are somewhat abstract and open to interpretation, but are thought to be about the feeling of losing one’s grip on reality or one’s sense of self.