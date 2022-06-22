Authorities lift COVID-19-related curfew and relax domestic restrictions; entry restrictions remain in place

Spread This News

HARARE: Authorities lifted the COVID-19-related curfew and expanded the hours during which restaurants and bars may operate as of June 22. Several other domestic measures remain in place. International entry restrictions remain unchanged.

Domestic Measures

Businesses may operate from 07:00-19:00 daily.

Access to nightclubs, restaurants, and bars is limited to vaccinated people. Bars and restaurants can operate 08:00-03:00.

Officials have asked hotels and lodges to provide room service to prevent guests from congregating in restaurants.

Public gatherings must not exceed 100 people.

Intercity travel is permitted. Commercial transport in cities remains operational with COVID-19 protocols.

Gyms, health spas, and fitness centers remain open to vaccinated clients, staff, and athletes. Children below 14 will undergo screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

Cinemas, theaters, and national art galleries are open with 50-percent capacity, but only for vaccinated people.

Government activities are occurring at 30-percent capacity except for essential services.

Facemasks are mandatory in public areas.

International Travel Restrictions

Vaccinated travelers must show proof of a completed vaccination scheme. It remains unclear whether a booster shot is required for vaccination to be deemed complete.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR test result taken less than 48 hours before their scheduled arrival via the Trusted Travel Initiative platform. Accredited laboratories work in collaboration with the Trusted Travel Initiative. Authorities may deny entry to people without a test result or displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Unvaccinated travelers leaving the country must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

Individuals may be tested upon arrival at their own expense (USD 60).

All passengers must complete a COVID-19 contact-tracing document on arrival.

If travelers present symptoms upon arrival, authorities will detain them until COVID-19 test results are known regardless of a pre-arrival negative test; officials will release affected individuals to self-isolate at their designated address if the test returns negative. Those who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival must quarantine at a government-appointed facility for 14 days.

All regulations are subject to change at short notice.