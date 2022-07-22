BBC pays damages to former royal nanny over ‘false and malicious’ claims used to get Princess Diana interview

Spread This News

By BBCNews.com

LONDON: The BBC on Thursday apologized to the former nanny of Princes William and Harry over “false and malicious” claims made against her as part of a journalist’s attempt to obtain an exclusive television interview with Princess Diana.

Alexandra Pettifer, formerly known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at London’s High Court Thursday for a public apology from the broadcaster over false claims that she had an affair with Prince Charles while working as his personal assistant in 1995.

Her lawyer told the court the allegations caused “serious personal consequences for all concerned.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the corporation has agreed to pay “substantial damages” to Pettifer. The broadcaster had “failed to ask the tough questions” about how the Diana interview was obtained, he added.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize publicly to her, to The Prince of Wales, and to the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives,” Davie said in a statement.