BELFAST: Zim Legends Select win Diaspora Insurance cup

By Own Correspondent

UK: Dozens of football fans gathered at Midgley Park in Belfast last weekend for the annual Zimbabwe UK & Ireland Veterans tournament which was this year sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

Five teams – Nottingham Zim Legends, Leicester, Dublin, Walsall and Belfast – battled for honours at the colourful event which was enthusiastically supported by the local community.

Nottingham Zim Legends emerged winners, clinching the Diaspora Insurance Cup with ten points while Leicester and Dublin came joint second on seven points followed by Walsall (4 points) and Belfast (one point).

Yesteryear greats who graced the tournament include Maxwell ‘MaRhino’ Dube, Jabulani JB Nare, Thomas ‘Rhambo’ Sweswe and Kevin ‘Kigo’ Mshambi.

A representative of sponsors Diaspora Insurance said “… we are delighted to be the official sponsor of this highly successful football tournament.

“As a company committed to supporting our communities, we are thrilled to be part of this event which brings diasporans together.

“By supporting events like this football tournament, we are also creating opportunities for networking, connection and shared experiences within the community.”

The company specialises in the designing, marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions targeted at Expatriates and Diasporans.

Based in Birmingham, the company now covers some nineteen African nationalities, providing its bespoke funereal cash plan as well as group schemes to diasporans living and working in developed markets like UK, Australia, EU, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, commenting on behalf of the organisers Robert Hombiro said they were working on taking the tournament to countries such as Germany and Dubai.

“We have also been approached by our Zimbabwean brothers in Rwanda for this popular Diaspora Insurance sponsored Cup next year,” he said.

“Plans are also in advanced for the USA 2025 veterans’ tournament in the USA to coincide with the FIFA World Cup there.”

MORE PICTURES: