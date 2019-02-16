Bill Cosby likens self to ‘political prisoner’ in bizarre statement

Channel24

Bill Cosby has had a lot of time to think while in prison and in a statement he believes his incarceration has made him a ‘political prisoner’, Page Six reports.

In a bizarre statement released by his spokesman Andrew Wyatt, the former Cosby Show actor said, “My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanise all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron.”

In 2018, the disgraced comedian was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison. This is after the 81-year-old was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

In his statement, Cosby, who says he is having an ‘amazing time’ in jail, likened himself to the likes of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

“I now have a temporary residence that resembles the quarters of some of the Greatest Political Prisoners – Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Randal Robinson, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis. I stand upright as a Political Prisoner and I Smile.”

The former Hollywood legend also seems to have no remorse for the crime he has been convicted off. “Here’s why I have ‘no’ remorse and will never have remorse,” said Cosby.

“I was given a deal; I settled out of court for $3.8 million; I waived my 5th amendment rights; I was declared Not Guilty in 2005 by the Commonwealth — never charged. However, a low-life District Attorney and a corrupt Judge needed me Guilty now. Not for justice, but for their political aspirations. They say, Mr. Cosby, you must attend these classes. Why? One word. Entrapment!”

It’s also been revealed that his wife of more than 50 years, Camille, has not been to visit him and doesn’t plan to. The couple however do speak on the phone three times a day for three minutes a call — the maximum amount of time he can spend on the phone.