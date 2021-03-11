BREAKING: Ex-Studio 263 Actress Anne Nhira Dies In SA

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POPULAR former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira who acted as Vimbai Jari in the soap has died.

She was 38 years old.

Her brother Juan Nhira confirmed the death saying she died from injuries sustained during a robbery in Bedfordview, an affluent suburb in South Africa Monday where she had relocated to.

“She sustained injuries on her chest area, rib cage and back during a robbery on Monday afternoon in Bedford View South Africa. She was only 38 years of age,” he said.