BREAKING: Six Covid-19 Cases Confirmed At Beitbridge, Plumtree Prisons

By Anna Chibamu

THE government Monday night confirmed six Covid-19 cases at Beitbridge and Plumtree prisons both border towns in Matabeleland South province.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed that four prisoners and two correctional services officers had tested positive.

“We wish to advise the nation that we have recorded cases of Covid-19 in our prisons,” she said.

“We have three confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Beitbridge Prison, one is an officer and two are inmates. Also at Plumtree Prison, two inmates have been confirmed positive and one officer. No visitors are allowed at these correctional institutions.”

According to Mutsvangwa, the inmates are isolated in the prisons while officers are now self-isolating at home.

Since last week, Zimbabwe has seen a daily spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in most provinces.