Bruce Willis’ wife opens up about ‘paralysing’ grief amid actor’s aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis is getting candid about dealing with her grief following the actor’s aphasia diagnosis.

The actor retired in March with his family revealing his diagnosis.

Hemming said grief can often be “paralysing”, before adding, “but I’m learning how to live alongside it.”

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is staying active following the actor’s aphasia diagnosis.

In a video shared on Instagram set to Aretha Franklin’s I Say a Little Prayer, Heming does various activities around the house while writing in the caption of the post: “This was the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active.

“My grief can be paralysing but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

Aphasia is a language disorder that often occurs after a stroke or a head injury and “robs you of the ability to communicate,” according to Mayo Clinic.

“It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.”

While revealing his diagnosis, Willis’ family – including Heming, former wife, actor Demi Moore, and the star’s children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn – shared he would be “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him”.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together, we plan to do just that,” they added.