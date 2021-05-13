Bulawayo To Hold Second Arts Festival Event

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO City Council will be holding its second edition of the Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAF) from 2 June to 5 June this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held both virtually and physically.

“Celebrations of the city’s history open for the second edition of the Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAF) running this year from 2-5 June as a hybrid festival with some performances for a physical audience, others recorded live, and all streamed online on the BAF TV channel and other social networks for audiences in Bulawayo and the world,” said Bulawayo City council spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu.

Mpofu said this year, the BAF team in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) will visit the country’s provinces to identify diverse content for the festival.

“The Bulawayo Arts Festival continues to grow and diversify, and this will be seen in the content of this year’s festival.

“The BAF team will visit the country’s provinces to identify diverse content for the festival, together with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe offices in those areas.

“This opens up the festival to the nation at large and will see the towns and cities of Plumtree, Gwanda, Mutare, Murewa, Harare, Kwekwe, Hwange and Victoria Falls taking part in this year’s edition,” she said.

Mpofu said the format of this year’s event has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She assured the nation that the creative sector was ready to showcase the city as a cultural hub.

“BAF organisers are well aware that Covid-19 has changed a lot of what can be done within the creative sector, but they are raring to go and ready to showcase the city as a cultural capital of Zimbabwe by running a hybrid festival for both virtual and physical audiences – within the Covid-19 stipulated regulations for gatherings, which has become the new way of doing the business of the arts.

“The Bulawayo Arts Festival 2021 is availing limited opportunities for organisations or artists who are about progressiveness and diversity to join their team and partner with them,” said Mpofu.

The organisers of the event were last year forced to cancel the event due to Covid-19.

The event is aimed at providing an opportunity for the city to showcase its profound heritage, rich diversity and creative nature.