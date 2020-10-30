Caf President Ahmad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus

Spread This News











Goal.com

The Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Ahmad showed mild flu symptoms following his return to Cairo on Wednesday, after his recent trip to Morocco where he watched the Caf Confederation Cup final between Pyramids and RSB Berkane on Sunday.

Ahmad has immediately started his 14-day quarantine at his hotel in the Egyptian capital, to contain the spread of the virus.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid19 protocol,” Caf statement read.

“Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.

“All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”

Earlier this week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino tested positive for Covid-19 after showing mild symptoms.

Ahmad’s medical update comes two days after he declared his intention to run for second term as Caf president with the election scheduled to take place in next year’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Morocco on March 12.

On Thursday, the 2019-20 Caf Champions League final as well as the semi-final second leg encounter between Zamalek and Raja Casablanca were postponed indefinitely after more Raja players tested positive for coronavirus.