Cheetahs Headline Zambezi Sevens Challenge

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national sevens rugby team will take part in the Zambezi Sevens Challenge to be held at Harare Sports Club on Saturday and Sunday as part of preparations for the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens at this end of this month in Uganda.

Southern African neighbours Botswana and Zambia are sending their men as well as women national teams together with their clubs.

In addition to the Cheetahs, five male local clubs, four women’s teams and six juniors will take to the field over the two days.

“The objective of this tournament is in line with the Cheetahs vision to develop and empower all national squads that will represent Zimbabwe regionally and internationally. The tournament will also be used to assist our national teams with game time in preparation for the Africa Sevens Cup in Uganda and Tunisia at the end of April where both the men and women’s teams have qualified,’’

Delta Beverages through their Zambezi Lager brand, Sable Chickens and Freight are some of the main sponsors of the Zambezi Sevens Challenge.

The Cheetahs and the Lady Cheetahs are using the Zambezi Challenge to prepare for the men and women’s Africa Cup Sevens Tournaments respectively which will run concurrently and are currently slated for April 21 to 25 in Uganda and Tunisia.

Kaulback has named an experienced squad for the Zambezi Sevens Challenge as he looks to head to Uganda on a high.

The Zimbabwe squad is captained by experienced Harare Sports Club centre Kudzai Mashawi and features a host of talented players who are part of the Cheetahs Academy.

The Cheetahs will be aiming for a podium finish in Uganda which would result in them booking their ticket to the Sevens Rugby World Cup which will be hosted in Cape Town in September.

Cheetahs Squad

Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Vuyani Dhlomo, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Prince Ncube, Tamuka Pamire, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Munesu Muneta, Nigel Tinarwo, Godfrey Magaramombe, Ryan Musumhi, Carlos Matematema, Jeremiah Jaravaza

Head coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach: Ricky Chirengende

Team Manager: Tafadzwa Mhende

Physio: Maggy Gibson