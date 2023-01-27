Chief Masembura blasts rapists at Ambuya Stella Chiweshe’s burial

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

CHIEF Masembura from Bindura has castigated men who sexually abuse girls calling for stiffer penalties against perpetrators.

He was speaking Tuesday during the burial of Ambuya Stella Rambisai Chiweshe at her homestead in Nekate village, Masembura.

The Chief urged parents and guardians to respect the girl-child by creating opportunities for her.

In the past, girls were not considered so important compared to the boy-child so many failed to go to school.

The Chief’s calls come barely a week after an 8-year-old girl from Bindura district gave birth after being abused by two minor boys.

Two 17-year-old boys sexually abused the girl resulting in her falling pregnant last year.

The young girl delivered the baby through a Caesarean Section at Bindura Provincial Hospital last week.

“Varume vemuno muChiweshe mandinyadzisa mudunhu rinori. Hundururani kusakwana kwenyu. Musatinyadzisa nokubata vana vadiki chibharo. Ambuya Chiweshe vatisiyira gwara rokuti tisashora vanasikana vedu vatiinavo.

Ngatisavaregerera. Honai musha watiri uno wakavakwa nemwanasikana (Ambuya Stella Chiweshe),” Chief Masembura said.

According to Chief Masembura, the girl child has the same potential as that of the boy.

Speaking of the late Chiweshe, the Chief encouraged everyone in his area to emulate what the Mbira music icon had done.

The Mbira Queen travelled the world over through her mbira music and won several accolades.

Chiweshe died last week after a long battle with brain cancer.

“Mbuya Chiweshe followed our traditional way of living. She never went astray when it came to our culture.

She educated us all until her death. Let us follow her footsteps,” Chief Masembura said.

Chiweshe’s funeral was sponsored by government.

Several government officials attended the burial.

Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha represented the Acting President Constantino Chiwenga describing Mbuya Chiweshe as an irreplaceable Mbira traditional music icon.

“As Zimbabwe, we have lost a heroine in the name of Mbuya Nehanda,” Bimha said.

Sports minister Kirsty Coventry broke down as she read her speech.

Her deputy Tino Machakaire, MPs Remigious Matangira, Provincial minister for Mashonaland Central Monicah Mavhunga, Kenneth Musanhi, Prisca Mupfumira and several artists who included Chirikure Chirikure.

Some traditional burial rituals were followed by relatives as she was buried.

Only close relatives were invited at the grave site as the media was also barred from taking any photos or videos of the burial processes.