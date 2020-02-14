COME DINE WITH US, says Mai Titi to Valentine couples

By Munashe Makuwe

POPULAR comedienne, Felistas Edwards, better known as Mai Titi, has been posting pictures and videos on her Instagram with boyfriend Zizoe Pamyk as the couple went about preparations for Valentine’s Day.

She has been inviting couples to her event at Number 2 Cecil Rhodes Newlands, which was set to be a valentine’s dinner.

“COME DINE WITH US,” the message read.

To keep the couples occupied were games and prizes.

“The Mukwesi family”, as they are calling themselves, took it upon itself to make the 14th of February a memorable experience for couples that attended her event.