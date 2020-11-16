Coronavirus kills 10 Kenyan doctors in new surge

10 doctors have died of corona virus in Kenya in the last four days.

Kenya’s doctors’ union has issued a 21-day strike notice to the government after losing 10 members to the coronavirus in the last four days.

The doctors accuse the government of exposing them to Covid-19. Four doctors died last Friday alone, although it is unclear if they had contact with coronavirus patients.

The union’s acting secretary general, Mwachonda Chibanzi, said that they would not call off the strike until all their demands were met.

They want the government to provide standard and adequate protective gear to all healthcare workers in all health facilities, including those working in privately owned hospitals.

They also want the government to provide all healthcare workers with a comprehensive medical cover.

“We will be available for any engagement within those three weeks, failure to which we will have no choice but to rally our members for our nationwide strike,” Mwachonda said.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said that a meeting would be held on Monday to discuss the rise of Covid-19 infections in the country and among healthcare workers.

Kenya has so far confirmed more than 70,200 coronavirus cases and 1,269 deaths.