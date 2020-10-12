Coronavirus stays on banknotes, phone screens, steel for up to 28 DAYS

Spread This News











The COVID-19 virus can survive on banknotes for 28 days, and thrives in colder temperatures.

New research conducted by he Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) suggests it can actually survive on banknotes and glass and steel surfaces for 28 days in cooler climates.

As temperatures climb, the livability rate of the virus declines, which is a positive factor for Australia’s fight against the virus heading into summer.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, lasts up to 10 days longer than influenza on certain surfaces, the findings show.

The revelation comes as several businesses have introduced cashless payment options to stem the spread of the virus.

There are nine Woolworths Metro stores in Sydney and Melbourne that are participating in a trial forcing people to pay using contactless cards.

The Rosebery store in Sydney and Yarraville and Caulfield North supermarkets in Melbourne will join the trial on October 12.

RBA’s most recent Consumer Payments Survey showed cash use fell to 27 per cent of all transactions.

‘As more and more customers choose to pay with cards, we’re trialling all electronic payments in a small selection of Metro stores which currently see very few cash transactions,’ a Woolworths spokesman told Daily Mail Australia.

Dr Debbie Eagles, Deputy Director at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness, revealed the results of the analysis will contribute to the nation’s COVID-19 response.

‘Our results show that SARS-CoV-2 can remain infectious on surfaces for long periods of time, reinforcing the need for good practices such as regular handwashing and cleaning surfaces,’ Dr Eagles said.

