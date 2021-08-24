Couple Conceals Toddler’s Murder For One Year

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A COUPLE from Esigodini allegedly concealed for one year the death of a three year-old-girl who was fatally struck by her stepfather, one Happiness Ncube.

Ncube (27) of Nyema Village allegedly killed Sheamy Khanyisile Sibanda for wetting herself and went on to bury her body in his hut after digging a grave which he sealed with concrete.

According to the police he relocated together with his wife, the mother of his late step-daughter only for the crime to be revealed recently.

The police said the mother would lie that her daughter was with her husband’s relatives.

According to a police memo seen by NewZimbabwe.com, the mother of the child, Ntombizandile Sibanda is the informant, and her husband, Ncube is being sought by the police together with his relative one Ndaba Dube who allegedly helped him to dig a grave in his hut where they buried the toddler.

The incident occurred in April last year.

“Circumstances are that sometime in April 2020, the informant was at Matshuma’s homestead preparing breakfast outside the house in the presence of the accused and the now-deceased who were both seated nearby,” reads the police memo addressed to Dispol Nkayi police station.

“The accused is stepfather to the now deceased and the informant is mother to the now deceased. Informant is wife to the accused. Whilst seated, the now-deceased urinated on herself.

“The suspect then took a rubber sandal and used it to hit the now deceased several times on her head for urinating on herself.”

The police memo adds that on the day, the deceased did not show any signs of discomfort, but upon waking up the next morning, the mother realised her daughter was unwell but did not seek any treatment.

“The informant ignored the matter and went on to carry out her house chores as normal. The day passed by and still, the informant did not bother to attend to the now deceased’s well-being.”

According to the police, later in the evening after noticing that her daughter was growing weaker, Sibanda decided to take her to the clinic but it was getting dark.

The daughter died the following morning.

“They then realised that the girl was dead and on noticing this, the suspect convinced the informant that they should not tell anyone of the incident but rather they should go and inform a relative Ndaba Dube who resides in Nyozane village, Fort Rixon.”

They covered the body of Sibanda’s daughter before they locked the door and traveled to Fort Rixon.

According to the memo, the next day at around 0800hrs Ncube and Ndaba proceeded back to Ntabazinduna .and returned in the evening of that same day.

“On seeing them, the informant asked what they had done to fix the matter and the suspect answered that they had dug a pit inside the hut at Matshuma’s homestead and put the now deceased’s body inside and used concrete cement to cover the pit. The suspect went on to plead with the informant that she should not divulge this matter to anyone. He also told the informant that they were not going to go back to Ntabazinduna rather they will have to stay in Nyozane, Fort Rixon.

“From May 2020 to June 2021, the suspect and the informant stayed in Nyozane, Fort Rixon doing piece jobs for survival.

During that period, the informant visited her mother-in-law and was asked where the now deceased was but she lied that she had left her in the care of her aunt in Nyozane, Fort Rixon.

In June this year, the couple decided to go back to Esgodini.

Sibanda visited her mother Patricia Dube in Madhulola village whilst the suspect also went to see his parents at Mawabeni village which is also in Esgodini.

On meeting the deceased’s mother, Dube asked for the whereabouts of her granddaughter and she lied that she had left her in the care of an aunt who is related to her husband in Fort Rixon.

It is said that later she contacted her father Kenny Sibanda who stays in Botswana using her mom’s mobile phone.

She “secretly sent an audio message to her father stating that something had happened to her daughter who is now deceased.”

Patricia Dube intercepted the audio message and told other close relatives that the informant was hiding something pertaining to the whereabouts of the now deceased.

A family meeting was set up and Sibanda later opened up that her daughter had passed on in April 2020 and went on to narrate what had transpired.

A case was then filed against her husband at Mbembesi RRB number 4571557.

ZRP Mbembesi has since attended the scene.

However, the police are yet to pick up both the suspect and Ndaba Dube for further investigations, court appearance, and to exhume the body of the now deceased.