As of May 30, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,821,436 while over 23,109,877 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached – 130,120 and 4,355,268 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases – 1,659,070 – and 56,363 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (518,868), Tunisia (343,374), Ethiopia (271,200), Egypt (260,659), Libya (185,181) and Kenya (170,485).