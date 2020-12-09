Covid-19: Canada Now Second Country To Approve Pfizer’s Vaccine

Spread This News











The government has purchased six million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech SE, which requires people to receive two doses each.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the first vials will arrive at 14 distribution centers across the country next week.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.

It comes just one day after the UK began administering the inoculation to senior citizens in the city of Coventry.

Meanwhile, the advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to meet tomorrow on whether or not to recommend approving the jab.