Covid-19 Cases Now 282 As 2 Returnees From SA, One South Sudan Test Positive

By Staff Reporter

THREE Covid-19 cases were recorded Sunday as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 282, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

According to the ministry, the new cases are of two Zimbabweans returning from neighbouring South Africa and one from South Sudan.

“Three cases tested positive for Covid-19. These are returnees from South Africa, two, South Sudan,1, and all isolated. As at 07 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 282 confirmed cases including 34 recoveries and four deaths.”