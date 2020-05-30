Zim Covid-19 cases race to 160 as more returnees test positive

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

Zimbabwe’s Covid -19 cases have risen to 160 after 11 more returnees tested positive to the pandemic on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest update, nine of the infected are returnees; two from Botswana seven from South Africa. The other two cases are local infections.

“Eleven cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These include nine returnees, from Botswana (2) and from South Africa (7) and two local cases who are all isolated,” said the ministry in its report.

“Today 2 346 RDT screening test and 420 diagnostic PCR tests were done.”

To date a total of 46 613 tests have been conducted in the country.

From the total infections, a total of 29 have recovered from the global pandemic while 129 are active cases.

Four deaths have been recorded.

Zimbabwe continues to receive returnees in large numbers from all over the world.

The returnees are placed in various quarantine centres across the country but there are worrying reports of some individuals escaping from the centres before completing the mandatory quarantine period.