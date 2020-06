Spread This News











Xinhua

Zimbabwe recorded 13 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 356.

Twelve are citizens who returned from South Africa and one from the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in a statement released on Sunday morning.

The number of people who had recovered rose to 54 while death toll remained at four.

The country had done a total of 58,239 Covid-19 tests to date.